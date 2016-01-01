Overview

Dr. John Poirier, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Waterville, ME. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts Dental School.



Dr. Poirier works at John P. Poirier, DMD, PA in Waterville, ME. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

