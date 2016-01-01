Dr. John Po, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Po is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Po, MD
Dr. John Po, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
One Medical Seniors - Grant3902 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 274-3206Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
- Boston Med Center Corp
- Children's Hospital/Boston Medical Center Program A
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- McGill University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Po has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Po accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Po has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Po speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Po. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Po.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Po, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Po appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.