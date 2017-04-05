Dr. John Plowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Plowden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Plowden, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital|Childrens Hosp Med Ctr
Dr. Plowden works at
Locations
Children s Heart Center125 W Hague Rd Ste 440, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7482
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Cox Medical Center South
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
El mejor cardiólogo pediatra en el Paso Texas
About Dr. John Plowden, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital|Childrens Hosp Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plowden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plowden works at
Dr. Plowden has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Plowden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plowden.
