Dr. John Pixley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Pixley works at Champaign Dental Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.