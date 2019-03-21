Dr. John Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pittman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pittman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Locations
Midwest Colon and Rectal Surgery13421 Old Meridian St Ste 210, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-5273Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pittman performed an emergency proctocolectomy on my husband due to the rupture of his colon. He saved his life, as the surgery was a complete success. My husband did NOT become septic as a result of the rupture thanks to Dr Pittman’s thoroughness. I highly recommend Dr Pittman to anyone I know who requires colon or rectal surgery.
About Dr. John Pittman, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023013422
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittman has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
