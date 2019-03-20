See All Plastic Surgeons in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. John Pitman III, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Pitman III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Pitman III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Pitman III works at Outer Banks Anesthesia & Perioperative Care Specialists Pllc in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Outer Banks Anesthesia & Perioperative Care Specialists Pllc
    324 Monticello Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 229-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pitman III?

    Mar 20, 2019
    As an RN, I know many plastic surgeons in the area. Dr Pitman has performed breast augmentation on me twice over a period of 15 years. The second time was due to a spontaneous implant rupture. He did an amazing job both times. He is a skilled surgeon and very responsive to my questions and concerns. I would not hesitate to return for additional procedures.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Pitman III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Pitman III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pitman III to family and friends

    Dr. Pitman III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pitman III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Pitman III, MD.

    About Dr. John Pitman III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275635229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pitman III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitman III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitman III works at Outer Banks Anesthesia & Perioperative Care Specialists Pllc in Williamsburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Pitman III’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Pitman III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.