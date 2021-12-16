Overview

Dr. John Pirris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Pirris works at UF Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Pericardial Disease and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.