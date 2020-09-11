Dr. John Pinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Pinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Pinski works at
Locations
1
Western New York Urology Associates3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 631-0932
2
Bertrand Chaffee Hospital224 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 592-2871
3
Great Lakes Physician PC21 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 844-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor. Thorough, smart, and takes the time to explain everything.
About Dr. John Pinski, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinski has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinski speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.