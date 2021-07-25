See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. John Pinnella, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Pinnella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Pinnella works at South Florida Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Center for Cosmetic Surgery
    915 Middle River Dr Ste 213, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 565-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. John Pinnella, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1538171228
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
  • Maricopa Medical Center
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Pinnella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pinnella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pinnella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pinnella works at South Florida Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pinnella’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

