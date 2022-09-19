Dr. John Pile-Spellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pile-Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pile-Spellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Pile-Spellman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nspc1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
His approach to treatment is patient centric. He explained me the issue with great clarity.
About Dr. John Pile-Spellman, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Pile-Spellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pile-Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pile-Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pile-Spellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pile-Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pile-Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.