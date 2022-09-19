See All Diagnostic Radiologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. John Pile-Spellman, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Pile-Spellman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Pile-Spellman works at Lake Success Neurosurgical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Nspc
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-2250
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780612994
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. John Pile-Spellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pile-Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pile-Spellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pile-Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pile-Spellman works at Lake Success Neurosurgical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pile-Spellman’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pile-Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pile-Spellman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pile-Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pile-Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

