Dr. John Pilcher, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (79)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Pilcher, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Pilcher works at Sage Bariatric Institute in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    San Antonio Office
    9618 Huebner Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 651-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Northeast Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. John Pilcher, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356339550
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pilcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilcher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilcher works at Sage Bariatric Institute in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pilcher’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.