Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD
Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Vascular Experts - Manchester360 Tolland Tpke Ste 1A, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 730-7181
Manchester Office29 Haynes St Ste D, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 730-7181Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-1222
Middlesex Hospital Dba Middlesex Hospital Physician Services540 Saybrook Rd Ste 210, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 740-2280
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Very attentive, patient, and thorough. Feel very comfortable being treated by Dr. P Megan Aprn is excellent, as is the whole staff. So glad I found them. Thank you
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518938281
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- General Surgery
