Overview

Dr. John Pier III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Pen Bay Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and Waldo County General Hospital.



Dr. Pier III works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.