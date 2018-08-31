Dr. John Pickhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pickhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pickhardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They completed their residency with University of Colorado
Dr. Pickhardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Bariatric Services500 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 329-5866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Montana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickhardt?
Brad saved my life! I could not say enough good things about him and his exemplary care. He is an excellent surgeon with great bedside manner. He is very knowledgeable and thorough when it comes to explaining complicated medical issues. I would trust him to take care of any of my loved ones. He went above and beyond to make sure I had a full recovery. I am living a very healthy/happy life because of him.
About Dr. John Pickhardt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1346283629
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Harding University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickhardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickhardt works at
Dr. Pickhardt has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.