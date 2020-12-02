See All Otolaryngologists in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. John Pickens, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Pickens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Pickens works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    80 Doctors Dr Ste 2C, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2020
    I had a deviated septum and was having a hard time breathing normally, Dr. Pickens got me right in for the surgery. Dr. Pickens was able to talk me through it all and make me feel comfortable through the recovery process. He is very professional and did amazing work. I will be returning to him for future work I would like done. Thank you Dr. Pickens and his surgical team for making it possible for me to breathe normal again!
    Lily Crofut — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. John Pickens, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184629099
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • E Tenn State U|U Mo|W Va U Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pickens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickens works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pickens’s profile.

    Dr. Pickens has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickens.

