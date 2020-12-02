Dr. John Pickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pickens, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pickens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville80 Doctors Dr Ste 2C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a deviated septum and was having a hard time breathing normally, Dr. Pickens got me right in for the surgery. Dr. Pickens was able to talk me through it all and make me feel comfortable through the recovery process. He is very professional and did amazing work. I will be returning to him for future work I would like done. Thank you Dr. Pickens and his surgical team for making it possible for me to breathe normal again!
About Dr. John Pickens, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184629099
Education & Certifications
- E Tenn State U|U Mo|W Va U Sch Med
- East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pickens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickens has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickens.
