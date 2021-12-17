Dr. John Pickard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pickard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pickard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Pickard works at
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Flower Mound Office4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 270, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 394-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickard?
My initial visit to Urology Clinic and meeting Dr. Pickard. I was very impressed. We discussed several issues I was having at length and various tests were done. He prescribed procedures that should be undertaken and two prescriptions to take. He was very thorough and explained the path and instructions for me to follow. Dr. Pickard's staff was very attentive and professional. I am scheduled for a follow-up visit in approximately three weeks. I am very pleased to have been able to retain his services.
About Dr. John Pickard, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003805789
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas at El Paso
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickard has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pickard speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.