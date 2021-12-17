See All Urologists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. John Pickard, MD

Urology
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Pickard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Pickard works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Flower Mound Office
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 270, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 394-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Urinary Stones
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2021
    My initial visit to Urology Clinic and meeting Dr. Pickard. I was very impressed. We discussed several issues I was having at length and various tests were done. He prescribed procedures that should be undertaken and two prescriptions to take. He was very thorough and explained the path and instructions for me to follow. Dr. Pickard's staff was very attentive and professional. I am scheduled for a follow-up visit in approximately three weeks. I am very pleased to have been able to retain his services.
    Claudia Kegans — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Pickard, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003805789
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at El Paso
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pickard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pickard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickard works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pickard’s profile.

    Dr. Pickard has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

