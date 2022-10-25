Dr. John Phu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Phu, MD
Overview
Dr. John Phu, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Abington Memorial Hospital
Dr. Phu works at
Locations
North Penn Surgical Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phu?
Needed a hernia repair. Searched around. Kept coming back to Dr. Phu. Met with him. Intelligent, articulate, personable, and takes all the time you need to understand the process. Surgery was a breeze. In and home in 4 hours. Mild pain. Very manageable. almost gone in a week. If I had to have another, this is the Doctor to see.
About Dr. John Phu, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1346503141
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phu works at
Dr. Phu has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Phu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.