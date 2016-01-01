Dr. John Phillips, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Phillips, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Phillips, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Smith, AR.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
My Dentist6323 Rogers Ave # 100, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 307-4439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
About Dr. John Phillips, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1326275991
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phillips using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.