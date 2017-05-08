Overview

Dr. John Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at WellMed at Stone Oak in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.