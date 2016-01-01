See All Family Doctors in Bradenton, FL
Dr. John Pfeilsticker, MD

Family Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Pfeilsticker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Pfeilsticker works at John A Pfeilsticker MD in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    John A Pfeilsticker MD
    6302 Manatee Ave W Ste I-2, Bradenton, FL 34209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV Screening
Independent Educational Evaluation
Rapid Flu Test
HIV Screening
Independent Educational Evaluation
Rapid Flu Test

HIV Screening
Independent Educational Evaluation
Rapid Flu Test
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Audiogram
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Counseling Services
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Flu Shot
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Home Sleep Study
House Call
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
In-Office Skin Procedure
Influenza (Flu)
Injection
Joint Fluid Test
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Partial Lung Collapse
Patch Testing
Perimenopause
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sinusitis
Skin Lesion Removal
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
Splinting
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Pfeilsticker, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609889567
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Precept Tampa Genl Hospital
    Residency
    • Allegheny Genl Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pfeilsticker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeilsticker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pfeilsticker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pfeilsticker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pfeilsticker works at John A Pfeilsticker MD in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pfeilsticker’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeilsticker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeilsticker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeilsticker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeilsticker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

