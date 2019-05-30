Dr. John Petty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Petty, MD
Overview
Dr. John Petty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cortez, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Petty works at
Locations
Alpine Eye Clinic PC2423 E Main St Ste 4, Cortez, CO 81321 Directions (970) 565-6666
Southwest Memorial Hospital, Emergency Department1311 N Mildred Rd # C, Cortez, CO 81321 Directions (970) 565-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The likelihood of recommending Dr. Petty is very high. All of his staff were very professional and made me feel at home putting me at ease. Dr. Petty addressed my needs and the outcome was more than I expected. The office environment was pleasant and comfortable. Because of all of the above I am transferring all of my future eye care to this office.
About Dr. John Petty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881665263
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- Presbyn St Lukes
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
