Dr. John Pettit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Peacehealth United General Medical Center.



Dr. Pettit works at Bellingham Urology Group in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.