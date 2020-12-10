Dr. John Pettit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pettit, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pettit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Peacehealth United General Medical Center.
Dr. Pettit works at
Locations
-
1
Bellingham Urology Group340 Birchwood Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 714-3400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bellingham Urology Group1311 E Division St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 404-5194
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Peacehealth United General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pettit?
Dr. Pettit and his staff provided us with exemplary care during our visit as a new patient. I was very impressed with the cleanliness of the waiting area as well as the restroom and exam room. The gal at the front desk greeted us with a smile and was so sweet! She even made sure to clean my ID and insurance card for me before handing them back. They did a fantastic job making me feel safe being at the doctor. I was so relieved to see how serious they are taking COVID safety measures. The nurse that called us back took her time and was so professional and kind. Mackenzie, Dr. Pettit's PA was extremely patient and took her time to explain everything to us and answered all the questions we had thoroughly. Checkout was just as pleasant, the girls were so kind and really made us feel cared about. Thank you Dr. Pettit and staff for making a difference in our day! We appreciate you all!
About Dr. John Pettit, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407937253
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Harlem Hospital
- St George's University
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettit works at
Dr. Pettit has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.