Dr. Petrus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Petrus, MD
Overview
Dr. John Petrus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Petrus works at
Locations
Akron Office224 W Exchange St Ste 160, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-6505
Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Superb! Thank you!
About Dr. John Petrus, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Petrus has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.