Dr. Petrozza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Petrozza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Petrozza, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Petrozza works at
Locations
1
Mass Gen Vincent Fertility Ctr102 Endicott St Ste 304, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6767
2
Mass Gen Vincent Fertility Ctr55 Fruit St Ste 10A, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8868
3
Massachusetts General Hospital32 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-1822Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petrozza is an outstanding reproductive endocrinologist and surgeon. I first went to him for endometriosis excision surgery. He performed the surgery while preserving my ovarian tissue (something the first doctor I went to could not guarantee). I am currently undergoing IVF with him. He is extremely compassionate and offers good advice. I appreciate his honesty and trust his recommendations. He does an excellent job of explaining things and the why. He is an expert in his field and I recommend him to all my family and friends. The staff at the clinic are nice and caring too.
About Dr. John Petrozza, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871574285
Education & Certifications
- Tuft University School Med New Eng Med Center
- University Tex Health Science Center
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrozza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrozza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrozza works at
Dr. Petrozza speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrozza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrozza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrozza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrozza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.