Overview

Dr. John Petrilli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Petrilli works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.