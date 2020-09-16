Dr. John Peters, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Peters, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Peters, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Matrix Pulmonary P.A.2401 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 744-1336
Manatee Memorial Hospital206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 746-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peters is a very calm speaking, totally engaged doctor who answers all your questions and takes his time. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. John Peters, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376531103
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
