Dr. John Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Peters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wantagh, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
East Meadow Family Practice2840 Jerusalem Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions (516) 781-1141
- 2 1 Dakota Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (855) 634-5748
- 3 2 Ohio Dr Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen promptly. Dr. Peters is very pleasant and interested in his patients. His manner is positive and kind.
About Dr. John Peters, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073628889
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
