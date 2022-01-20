Dr. John Perrotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Perrotti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Perrotti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
Locations
John A Perrotti MD30 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 258-2200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perrotti is a highly skilled surgeon who listens and explains all procedures and outcomes. He is highly ethical and supportive throughout the surgical period from preoperative to post operative.
About Dr. John Perrotti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386729648
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- New York Medical College
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrotti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrotti accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrotti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrotti.
