Dr. John Pepe, MD

Nephrology
4 (4)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Pepe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Pepe works at John M. Pepe MD Pllc in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John M. Pepe MD Pllc
    1550 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 982-7800
    Metro Sleep Medicine PC
    800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-6455

Hospital Affiliations
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2019
    My husband and I are both patients. We both feel he explains things very well, does not rush our time with him and he also noticed little thing that may not be noticed by other doctors. We both fully trust him.
    Rosemary & Willie — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. John Pepe, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1013009349
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pepe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pepe works at John M. Pepe MD Pllc in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pepe’s profile.

    Dr. Pepe has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

