Overview

Dr. John Peniston, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Peniston works at Jefferson Family Medicine Feasterville in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

