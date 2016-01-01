Overview

Dr. John Pellegrini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Pellegrini works at Complete Heart And Vascular Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.