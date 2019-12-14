Dr. John Pelachyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelachyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pelachyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Pelachyk, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Pelachyk works at
Locations
Port Huron1602 Military St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-9527
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
every thing went very good thank you.
About Dr. John Pelachyk, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
