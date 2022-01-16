Overview

Dr. John Pearce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health and Science Center



Dr. Pearce works at Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.