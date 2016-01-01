Overview

Dr. John Payne, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Payne works at Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group in Greenville, SC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.