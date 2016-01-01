See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. John Payne, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. John Payne, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Payne works at Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group in Greenville, SC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Spartanburg, SC.

Locations

    PREG Greenville
    17 Caledon Ct Ste C, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7734
    Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group
    76 Peachtree Rd Ste 210, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 210-8284
    Reproductive Endocrinology Group
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 583-2669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Spartanburg Medical Center
  • Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
  • St. Francis Downtown

Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    About Dr. John Payne, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740349240
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • Madigan AMC
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Furman University, Greenville Sc
