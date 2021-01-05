Dr. John Paylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Paylor, MD
Overview
Dr. John Paylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Paylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
-
2
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paylor?
Dr. Paylor is very capable, obviously very experienced and the treatment he recommended has greatly helped me, and possibly will allow me to avoid surgery. His time in the treatment room is short, but he is thorough, he explains both the symptoms and treatment adequately and answers all questions. He has also been on time and I appreciate that. I like him and Iam very pleased to be one of his patients.
About Dr. John Paylor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1154389237
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Emory University
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Clemson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paylor works at
Dr. Paylor has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Paylor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.