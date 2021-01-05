Overview

Dr. John Paylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Paylor works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.