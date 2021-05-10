Dr. John Paulowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Paulowski, MD
Overview
Dr. John Paulowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.2600 6th St SW Ste A2-710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
Tri County Medical Services855 W Maple St Ste 120, Hartville, OH 44632 Directions (330) 454-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paulowski has been my mother's cardiologist for about 20 years. He is not only highly skilled, but is a kind and compassionate man. He is loved and admired by my mother and her entire family.
About Dr. John Paulowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841279684
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paulowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paulowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paulowski works at
Dr. Paulowski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paulowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulowski.
