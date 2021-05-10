Overview

Dr. John Paulowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Paulowski works at Cardiovascular Consultants Inc. in Canton, OH with other offices in Hartville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.