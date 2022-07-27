Overview

Dr. John-Paul Newport, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Newport works at Tennessee Urology Associates in Powell, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.