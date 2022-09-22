Dr. John Paul Kelada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Paul Kelada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Paul Kelada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Kelada works at
Locations
Roseville Family Healthcare680 Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (904) 639-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelada actually takes his time to listen to all your issues and concerns, he is very knowledgeable and the whole atmosphere of the office is what being around people who truly care about your well being.
About Dr. John Paul Kelada, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1013396118
Education & Certifications
- Ventura County Med Center
- University of Vermont
- UC-San Diego
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelada works at
Dr. Kelada speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelada.
