Overview

Dr. John Patty, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patty works at Midwest Ob Gyn of Missouri LLC in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.