Dr. John Patty, DO
Overview
Dr. John Patty, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Ob Gyn of Missouri LLC2210 Barron Rd Ste 206, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 686-4133
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Patty is my OB doctor with my current pregnancy. I love him. He always goes above and beyond for his patients. I will never use another OBGYN. I highly recommend Doctor Patty to ANYONE that is pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or for any female issues. He is amazing!
About Dr. John Patty, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326094566
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patty has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Patty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patty.
