Overview

Dr. John Patton IV, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patton IV works at McLeod Cardiology in Florence, SC with other offices in Cheraw, SC and Hartsville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.