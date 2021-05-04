Overview

Dr. John Patterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.