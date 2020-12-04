Overview

Dr. John Pattaras, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Pattaras works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.