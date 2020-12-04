Dr. John Pattaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pattaras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Pattaras, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Pattaras works at
Locations
Emory Clinic Urology1365 Clifton Rd NE # B1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
Emory Urology5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd # 350A, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-4898
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Pattaras through a telehealth visit. During the visit he was very knowledgeable and very helpful with my case. He answered all my questions about my stint and made sure I knew what was going on during my surgery. I can’t thank him enough for helping me.
About Dr. John Pattaras, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Geo Washington University School Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Johns Hopkins
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pattaras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pattaras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pattaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattaras. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattaras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.