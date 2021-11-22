Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9983
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
When two previous back surgeries by the leading neurosurgeons in our hometown still left me with severe lower back pain, I took my internist’s advice. He told me to make the trip to LA and consult with Dr. Patrick Johnson and his team, because “that’s where we send all our difficult cases”. Dr. Johnson lived up to his reputation. He found the problem and fixed it. Now 3 months out, I am pain free.
About Dr. John Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881628352
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
