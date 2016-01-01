Dr. Paruch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. John Paruch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Paruch works at
Locations
Christian Hospital Pain Management Clinic11155 Dunn Rd Ste 312E, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 953-8500
Bjc Medical Group At Northwest Health Care1225 Graham Rd Ste C-2320, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 953-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Paruch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
