Dr. John Paruch, MD

Internal Medicine
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Paruch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

Dr. Paruch works at BJC Behavioral Health in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christian Hospital Pain Management Clinic
    11155 Dunn Rd Ste 312E, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 953-8500
    Bjc Medical Group At Northwest Health Care
    1225 Graham Rd Ste C-2320, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 953-6801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysmetabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. John Paruch, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194952358
    Education & Certifications

    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paruch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paruch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
