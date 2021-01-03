Dr. John Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Parsons, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 822-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Parson after I was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. Dr. Parsons thoroughly reviewed my MRI and test reports and provided multiple treatment options. He was exceptionally clear when presenting the medical procedures and was very patient in responding to my concerns and uneducated questions. I was impressed by his professionalism, experience, and true empathy, and decided to proceed with a Radical Prostatectomy. Dr. Parsons performed nothing short of “Magic”! The surgery went exceptionally well; no side effects, no pain, and a quick recovery. Dr. Parsons followed my recovery closely, visiting me when I woke up after the surgery and the next day in the recovery room. He called me at home to check on my progress. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Parsons and his team. I would like to offer 10-star review, but the software limits me to 5.
About Dr. John Parsons, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760440101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons works at
Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
