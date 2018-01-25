See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Madison, MS
Dr. John Parry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Parry, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Parry, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Parry works at Positive Steps Fertility in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Positive Steps Fertility
    149 FOUNTAINS BLVD, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 477-7273
  2. 2
    Positive Steps Fertility
    140 Fountains Blvd Ste C, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 767-7837

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parry?

    Jan 25, 2018
    Dr. Parry is a awesome doctor!!! I highly recommend him. I have had two of the same surgeries that were very scary to me. Consultations with Dr. Parry are always great, he makes sure you understand what’s wrong, plans and goals going forward, and the procedures. Mines were great! I know you relocated. I’m so glad you stayed in MS.We need Excellent doctors like yourself. If you are looking for a great Doctor, you will not go wrong with Doctor Parry. Thank you Doctor Parry a Million Time!
    Turneas Haynes in Kosciusko Mississippi — Jan 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Parry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Parry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parry to family and friends

    Dr. Parry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Parry, MD.

    About Dr. John Parry, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093745978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tufts
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Parry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parry works at Positive Steps Fertility in Madison, MS. View the full address on Dr. Parry’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Parry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.