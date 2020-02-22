Dr. John Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parker, MD
Dr. John Parker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Callahan Eye Hospital1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 933-1077
Michael A Callahan MD & Associates PC700 18th St S Ste 711, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 933-6888
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Good explanations. Kept looking for causes when another MD Dismissed me.
- Johns Hopkins
- Callahan Eye Foundation Hospital
- U Ala Sch Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Cornell University
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
