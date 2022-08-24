Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Park, MD
Overview
Dr. John Park, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lm Prasad M.d Sc1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 107, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 635-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Excellent
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1992750020
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Il Hosp & Clin
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Chicago
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.