Dr. John Park, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Park, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Signature Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Park MD - Plastic Surgery
    180 Newport Center Dr Ste 170, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 777-6883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eyelid Disorders
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2020
    In my vain attempt to slow the progress of aging, I went to a local esthetician to have filler injected into my face. Within 24 hours, I showed early signs of skin necrosis. Of course, the local esthetician did not have the antidote for my filler. I called several places but given it was a long holiday weekend, many places were closed. Finally, Dr. Park, who I had never seen before, saw me and gave me the filler antidote first thing on Thanksgiving morning. Dr. Park saved me from losing part of my face. He recognized quickly my complication and treated me promptly. He’s very professional with a good bed-side manner. I appreciate his assessment of my situation while he continued to monitor my progress for months after. And now several months later, I’m happy to report that my skin is intact with a faint small, slighted pigmented scar. Given that it could have been far worse, I’m happy and relieved with the outcome. Thank you, Dr. Park.
    Tustin CA — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Park, MD
    About Dr. John Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700865052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at Signature Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

