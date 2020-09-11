Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Park, MD
Overview
Dr. John Park, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
John Park MD - Plastic Surgery180 Newport Center Dr Ste 170, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 777-6883
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
In my vain attempt to slow the progress of aging, I went to a local esthetician to have filler injected into my face. Within 24 hours, I showed early signs of skin necrosis. Of course, the local esthetician did not have the antidote for my filler. I called several places but given it was a long holiday weekend, many places were closed. Finally, Dr. Park, who I had never seen before, saw me and gave me the filler antidote first thing on Thanksgiving morning. Dr. Park saved me from losing part of my face. He recognized quickly my complication and treated me promptly. He’s very professional with a good bed-side manner. I appreciate his assessment of my situation while he continued to monitor my progress for months after. And now several months later, I’m happy to report that my skin is intact with a faint small, slighted pigmented scar. Given that it could have been far worse, I’m happy and relieved with the outcome. Thank you, Dr. Park.
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1700865052
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Med Center
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California At Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park speaks Korean and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.