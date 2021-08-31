Overview

Dr. John Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Park works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.